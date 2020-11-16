BUSINESSES in York are being urged to register for government support after the latest application round opened.

Funding is available through three new grant schemes covering the period York was in Tier 2 restrictions, the current lockdown, and for sectors which have received no previous government support.

Officers at City of York Council have been working to set up the process after the government issued guidance on delivering the new schemes.

Eligible businesses can now apply at www.york.gov.uk/COVID19BusinessGrants.

Under the Lockdown Local Restriction Scheme, businesses forced to close under national lockdown from November 5 will receive support. This will vary depending on the business property's rateable value.

For example, for properties with a rateable value of £15k or under, grants of £1,334 per month are available, or £667 per two weeks

For properties with a rateable value of between £15k to £51k, grants of £2,000 per month, or £1,000 per two weeks, are available

For properties with a rateable value of £51k or over, grants of £3,000 per month, or £1,500 per two weeks, are on offer.

Under the Tier 2 Local Restriction Scheme, businesses in the hospitality and leisure sectors, B&Bs and hotels will receive a proportion of monthly grants to reflect the 19 days spent in Tier 2.For example, for properties with a rateable value of £15k or under, grants of £934 per month are available.

For properties with a rateable value above £15k and below £51k, the grants will be £1,400 per month.

For properties with a rateable value of £51k or above, the grants are £2,100 per month.

The sector support scheme is a new government grant, introduced on November 1, 2020, aimed at businesses which have not previously received support, including nightclubs, dance halls, and discotheques. However, this will be superseded from November 5 by the lockdown restriction scheme.

For properties with a rateable value of £15k or under, there are grants of £667 per 14-day period

If it's between £15k and £51k, grants of £1,000 are available per 14-day period;

for properties with a rateable value of £51k or above, there are grants of £1,500 per 14-day period.

The council has been in talks with representative groups across the city about an additional discretionary fund given to local authorities by the government.

At a meeting last Thursday, the authority outlined how the fund could be used to support businesses forced to shut in the current lockdown, which miss out on the government funding.

This includes providing grants to the supply chains of business forced to close, and offering direct grants of up to £1,334 per month for businesses which have to shut but don’t pay rates.

Other measures include a voucher scheme to be spent on effective local business support and a small fund to support future events or works to bring customers to businesses.

More details on the application process for these grants will be available soon.

Cllr Nigel Ayre, executive member for finance and performance, said: “I’d like to thank all the partners, business leaders and lots of individual businesses which have helped us to develop the discretionary scheme.

"All the government guidance suggests that the £4.2m discretionary fund will have to cover all business support activity until March 2022. Working together I think we’ve quickly found the fairest and most effective way to support those businesses which are deeply affected by COVID but have missed out on government support.”

Cllr Andrew Waller, executive member for the economy and strategic planning, said: "This funding will go some way to protecting hundreds of York businesses and jobs, sectors like retail, and some self-employed/micro businesses are set to miss out.

"I would urge businesses who have fallen through the cracks and will not benefit from these new announcements, to contact us as soon as possible at economicgrowth@york.gov.uk and we will continue to raise these ongoing issues with the Government and regional partners."