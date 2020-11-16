THE Christmas lights have been turned on in a North Yorkshire town.
Harrogate’s Christmas lights – powered by Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) are on, giving the town centre a much-needed end of year boost.
Over the last few weeks, the BID’s partners in this project, Gala Lights, have been busy adorning buildings, lampposts and trees of the town with an array of illuminations, including a host of animated effects.
A total of 520-man hours, and more than 100,000 LED bulbs, have gone into creating this year’s display.
Harrogate BID acting chairman Sara Ferguson said: “We have invested a significant amount of money in the lights, and I’m delighted to say that this year we have included streets that have not been featured in the past. Even though we are in the middle of a ‘lockdown’ we want to ensure Harrogate looks festive and welcoming.
“And when the shops, cafés and bars reopen on December 2, we would encourage everyone to come into town, do their Christmas shopping, enjoy a meal and a drink whilst observing the latest Government Covid guidelines, which in turn will help support the local economy.”