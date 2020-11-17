THIS week we take a nostalgic look back at some of the region’s festive traditions.
From York’s annual carol service to some of the district’s most illuminated trees, this gallery of pictures has it all.
Down the years St Sampson’s Square has been the main gathering point as hundreds join the Salvation Army and Lord Mayor for its annual tradition of carol-singing.
Elsewhere in York, street decorations have gone up thanks to the generous donations from local businesses, which was certainly the case in 1987. An initiative by the Evening Press, Consort Hotels and the York Illuminations Board ensured that the city had a display of Christmas lights, switched on by Emmerdale Farm
characters Sandie Merrick and Phil Pearce, played by actors Jane Hutcheson and Peter Alexander.
1979: Christmas tree in Exhibition Square.
1980: Evening Press chief photographer Jim Brownbill captures this unusual sparkling effect with a night shot of the Christmas Tree outside York Mansion House.
1987: Lighting the way for Christmas shoppers, St Sampson's Square illuminations.
Crowds gather outside the Mansion House, York for the 1973 Christmas Eve carols service, with the Christmas tree in St Helen's Square in the background.
In 1985, Tadcaster had 16 large, illuminated trees in the town, and 57 small trees attached to the walls of the most central business premises.
One of the quietest parts of York, Station Road, in 1962, with its Christmas tree and decorative lighting.
St Helen's Square, York with its brightly lit tree in 1974.
Tadcaster was plugged into the festive season in 1981 by the Mayor, Coun Jack Tate.
The scene in St Helen's Square, York, on Christmas Eve 1970. Despite the weather a good crowd had gathered to join in the annual carol-singing.