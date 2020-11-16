A SOAP star has shown his support for the North Yorkshire theatre company where he started his acting career.

Emmerdale actor Jonny McPherson, who many fans will know as Liam Cavanagh in the long running hit ITV drama, has been tweeting in support of Green Hammerton-based theatre company Badapple Theatre and their two planned performances of the eco-fable The Snow Dancer.

Badapple is currently fundraising for its final, and only, live indoor theatre performances of the play, scheduled to take place at Joseph Rowntree Theatre in York in December.

The Emmerdale actor took to social media to lend his support and said: “My absolute pleasure.

“ Least I could do for a wonderful company which has provided me with a some of the most memorable experiences of my life.

“Wouldn’t be where I am today without you all. Good luck!”

Locals might remember seeing Jonny touring with Badapple to some of the smallest venues in the county for the rural-touring specialists, with a one-man show about James Herriot and the original cast tour of their hit musical Eddie and the Gold Tops.

The Crowdfunder appeal from Badapple Theatre is to support current performers at the company and runs until November 30.

For more information head to https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/badapple-christmas-tour-un-cancelled

Badapple Theatre Company is celebrating 21 years of touring this year and specialises in inventive new comedy specifically designed for small community venues, thereby finding the best of new theatre in the most unexpected of places.

Earlier this year the company turned their production of Back To The Land Girls in to an audio performance after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic made touring round little local venues to perform impossible.