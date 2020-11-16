NAMEPLATES from old LNER High Speed Trains (HSTs) have have raised £41,000 for charity after attracting interest from around the world at an online auction.
43308 Highland Chieftain proved most popular among enthusiasts, selling for £13,900, with 43300 Craigentinny and one Crest fetching £6,500, said a spokeswoman for the York-based train operator.
"Auctioneers claim these are record prices for Class 43 HST nameplates," she said.
"The proceeds from the auction will go to LNER partner charity, the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), in support of suicide prevention"
Managing director David Horne: “We are delighted these symbols of rail history have generated such interest and raised much needed funds for CALM.
“CALM has seen record demand for its helpline services this year with teams answering more than 70,000 calls and chats since lockdown in March. This money will help support even more people during these uncertain times.”