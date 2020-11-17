NEW analysis published by the RSPB has revealed the scale of the degrading of peatlands in areas such as the North York Moors and the Pennines.
The charity says that of the 2.7 million hectares of peatland in the UK, three quarters are degraded, while only 2-4 per cent has been restored over the last 30 years.
"These degraded peatlands are in some of our most iconic and protected English landscapes, including the North and South Pennines, the North York Moors, the Forest of Bowland and the Lake District," said a spokesperson.
"Peatlands are one of the UK’s most valuable habitats and have a critical role to play in addressing the global nature and climate crises.
"They can play an important role in protecting communities from local level impacts of climate change such as flooding, while supporting unique plants, rare wildlife and improving water quality.
"The RSPB is calling on the governments of the UK to step up and act urgently to introduce a range of ambitious yet necessary policies to control our greenhouse gas emissions. These include committing to setting clear country targets for restoration and rewetting of peatlands."