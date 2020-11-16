A NEW venture has been launched in North Yorkshire which could see new driveways made from plastic bottles and straws.
Local businessman Paul Cowham has launched Oltco in Harrogate in a bid to help tackle the global issue of plastic waste.
Oltco offers premium resin-bound driveway solutions, including Recycle Bound - thought to be the world’s first recycled driveway solution.
Made utilising waste plastic that is already in circulation, such as straws, plastic drink bottles and plastic food packaging, each square metre of Recycle Bound consists of the equivalent of 3,000 plastic straws.
Since the launch of Recycle Bound in January 2019, the national company Oltco has already utilised the equivalent of more than 40 million plastic straws in driveways, paths and patios across the UK.
Paul hopes to be part of this eco success, with Recycle Bound installations across Harrogate and the surrounding towns and villages.
He has 30 years’ working in the architecture industry, and will be using his skills to support customers in the design and installation process.