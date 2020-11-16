TECHNOLOGY used to help patients receiving end of life care in York has been so effective that it is being rolled out across the region.
The system allows palliative care records - which include patients' preferences and plans for their final months, weeks and days - to be shared with GPs, hospices and hospitals.
Dr Chris Stanley from the Haxby Group of GP surgeries praised the technology, adding: “While the Electronic Palliative Care Co-ordination System is something end of life patients and their families will rarely get to hear about, behind the scenes it has made a considerable difference, allowing multiple agencies to work together and share information in a way that means everyone involved in the patient’s care and wellbeing is on the same page.”