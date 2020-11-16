THREE more patients with coronavirus have died at a hospital in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
Latest figures from NHS England, published yesterday, showed that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust had risen to 259.
The trust operates both York Hospital and Scarborough Hospital.
For many weeks during the summer, the total number of Covid-19 related deaths at the trust remained stable at 214, but fatalities began to occur again in the weeks after the infection rate started to rise once more in the region.
The Press reported earlier this month that a third Covid ward had been set up at York Hospital as the number of hospital cases continued to to rise - even as the rate of new infections in the city was falling.
Trust deputy chief operating officer Melanie Liley said there had been a ‘significant increase’ in the number of Covid patients at both York and Scarborough hospitals over the previous week, and many Covid patients were also showing more severe symptoms.
