I was disappointed to see the stance adopted by The Press in its coverage last week of the York Central development.
To say ‘further delays will not be tolerated by local people’ (Press Comment, November 14) reads flippantly. It amounts to framing serious concerns around congestion and economic viability as distractions - when they are critical.
We are no clearer on how already grim congestion will not become intolerable as a result of the additional traffic. Further, no economic appraisal has been done on this project since the financial and societal shock of the pandemic. Of course the site needs developing, but the opportunity it offers is too valuable to be squandered by vague promises or misguided urgency.
Paul Clarke, Phoenix Boulevard, York