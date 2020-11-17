I recently attended a funeral at York Crematorium and was amazed how impersonal it was. This was very upsetting for those who were left in the awning outside, with no access to the service or committal.
There is TV in the entrance hall of the Crematorium - why can’t this be relayed to the awning and a book of Condolence placed in there so people could at least let the relations and loved ones be aware of the people who attended and bring a bit more solace to them?
I have twice asked this question to a councillor but as yet it has fallen on deaf ears. Have they no compassion at all?
TJ Ryder, Huntsmans Walk, Acomb