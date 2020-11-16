THESE pictures show 20,000 Christmas trees on a country estate near York - which are now being cut and collected for sale.
Earlier this month The Press revealed how the historic Newburgh Priory estate in Coxwold, North Yorkshire, was getting ready to supply festive cheer to thousands of households.
Different varieties of tree can be spotted, including the Norway Spruce, the festive favourite for most Brits.
Now the trees are being picked as they are set for distribution and sale.
Owner Stephen Wombwell, who first planted seedlings in 2012, thinks people will seek yuletide cheer more than ever this year after enduring the Covid pandemic.
And his team will help to deliver it through the trees they sell in bulk across the north of England and giving trees away to local schools. They have also set up a special retail outlet to sell the trees directly at the stately home.