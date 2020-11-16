A BREWERY in the Yorkshire Wolds has launched a range of cask conditioned beers for people to enjoy at home during lockdown.
Wold Top Brewery' beers, including gluten-free options and a monthly seasonal special beer normally reserved for pubs, are available in 5 litre/8.7 pint mini casks.
Brewery director, Kate Balchin said: "Whilst nothing beats enjoying a beer in a pub with family and friends, our customers are asking for cask conditioned beer that they can enjoy at home."
"The mini casks keep for up to five days and can be bought singly, or as part of either a monthly or prepaid subscription that makes a great gift for a beer lover."
Monthly cask subscriptions cost £40 for two mini casks or £35 for one and six bottled beers from Wold Top's core range and prepaid cask subscriptions start at £120 for three months and include a free gift.Visit woldtopbrewery.co.uk for details.
The recyclable metal casks keep the beer in good condition for three to five days provided it's kept cool and the top vent is closed after use.