A small gathering of people went to the memorial in Elvington on Remembrance Sunday and a very respectful service to remember those selfless people who gave their lives took place with prayers and the laying of wreaths.
Half an hour later there were children playing on the village green, mums with babies in pushchairs, and men and women wearing poppies all standing outside the Grey Horse pub, socialising, drinking and blocking the pavement for others out walking - all with no masks and no social distancing (Pub owners could lose licence for serving Remembrance Sunday drinks, November 12).
We are in the middle of a second lockdown in a pandemic when thousands have died and only essential businesses are allowed to be open. This event lasted two hours to my knowledge, moving to the car park later with the excuse ‘we are raising a glass to the fallen’. Do you not know how selfish this action was on a day when we remember those who selflessly gave their lives? As a key worker in the health service who has worked so hard to protect you all I say ‘shame on you’ .
Name & address supplied
