A CARE home in York has created a new visiting suite for residents to continue to spend time with loved ones over autumn and winter.

The designated space at Ouse View in Fulford, York, has been adapted from a room which is accessible internally by residents and externally by visitors.

The room which is similar to a living room with comfortable furnishings and heating, has an intercom system so residents can clearly communicate while able to see their visitors through a Perspex glass divider, fitted to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Infection control protocols and safe social distancing are in place for every visit, including a hand sanitiser station before entry. Cleaning takes place after each visit to ensure chairs, seats, hard surfaces including windowsills, and the Perspex glass divider are wiped down.

Pauline Hodgson, general manager, said: “The visiting suite has been a much-welcomed development for our residents at Ouse View to continue to receive much looked forward to visits from their loved ones, as the weather changes.

Alongside the continued offer of outdoor visiting, the designated suite visits are well organised, and a lot of safety measures have been put in place to keep everyone safe. It was wonderful to see how happy it made the residents and their relatives in a warm and cosy environment.”

Ouse View, run by Barchester Healthcare, formally opened on September 1 2020, and provides residential care and dementia care for up to 64 residents, from respite care to long term stays.

