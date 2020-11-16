THE University of York said today it had been notified of just two new cases of coronavirus since Friday - while only eight people are self-isolating at York St John University.
The University of York, which has about 18,000 students and 4,500 members of staff, said it was 'aware of 60 individuals within our University community who are currently self-isolating because they have had a positive Covid-19 test.'
It went on: "Since our previous update on Friday 13 November we have been notified of 2 new cases, which are included in the total figure above.
"The figures above are based on our current reporting arrangements with City of York Council and local public health teams.
"They are based on cases reported to us via our self-isolation reporting forms for students and staff, where those individuals have subsequently been tested and confirmed to have the virus."
York St John, which has about 7,500 students and more than 900 members of staff, said that 'eight members of our University community are currently self-isolating because they have had a positive Covid-19 test.'
"Close contacts have been identified and advised to self-isolate," it said.
The situation is a dramatic turnaround from a month ago, when there were 220 individuals self isolating at the University of York and 67 at York St John University.