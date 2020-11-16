With reliability deemed essential now more than ever, the UK’s number one boiler brand is looking out for you as winter draws nearer. In their continued pursuit of excellence, Worcester Bosch has been recognised through its eleventh Which? Best Buy endorsement for its Greenstar gas boiler range, and commitment to operating safely during COVID-19, means customers are in safe hands this heating season.

With England in a national lockdown until 2nd December, Worcester Bosch recognises how vitally important it is to make sure that boiler installations and services are carried out in the safest possible manner. To adapt to the ‘new normal’ and minimise potential risks, the UK’s leading heating manufacturer has introduced a number of measures to ensure customer safety is the main focus of any boiler installation or heating maintenance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This includes the creation of the ‘Safe in Your Home Installer Commitment’, designed using government guidelines to provide reassurance to customers and help installers communicate social distancing and hygiene guidelines when entering a home. Put in place during the previous lockdown, a recent survey has found 69% of adults would feel more comfortable letting an installer in their home if they knew the installer was part of the commitment.

In addition to keeping 2 metres apart at all times, your installer will undertake a number of measures to ensure the safest possible working environment as part of their pledge to the ‘Safe In Your Home Installer Commitment’. As well as not handshaking upon arrival, these include ventilating all working areas, cleaning objects and surfaces regularly and bringing their own towels and refreshments (unfortunately meaning no more cups of tea!)

Look out for installers with the Safe in your home pledge logo

All engineers carry personal protective equipment that can safeguard the working environment and have been instructed to isolate if they show any symptoms of COVID-19, providing you peace of mind that every precaution has been taken to prioritise your safety during these uncertain times.

Once the job is complete, your installer will again clean high usage areas and remove any waste. To prevent unnecessary contact and to maintain social distancing, Worcester Bosch also encourages customers to make payments by contactless methods or via online transfer, further minimising the likelihood of risks.

As all Worcester Accredited Installers available via the Worcester Bosch FastTrack Survey and Installation Service have pledged to the commitment, you can rest easy in the knowledge that your installer is looking out for you this heating season. Take comfort knowing customer safety is the number one priority as Worcester Bosch helps heat your home this winter!

