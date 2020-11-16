POLICE in York are trying to trace a woman who spoke to the victim of a bike theft in the city.
North Yorkshire Police say they want to speak to the woman who spoke to the victim of a bike theft that occurred in York outside ASK Italian restaurant.
The force say the incident happened in Blake Street at about 7pm on Thursday, November 12.
A spokesman for the police said: "A man was arrested on Friday, November 13 in connection with the theft, and has since been released under investigation.
"The bike was a cyan blue GT Aggressor mountain bike, medium frame size. Officers are now appealing for information about a female witness who spoke to the victim of the bike theft.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Donna Abram. You can also email donna.abram2@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200199656.
