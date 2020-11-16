PUPILS from a school in York, have been designing and making their own face masks, thanks to the latest addition to the school’s co-curricular programme.

The Makerspace programme was launched earlier this term by the design and technology department at St Peter’s School.

It aims to give creative pupils and staff a place to gather to work on projects and share ideas, equipment and knowledge.

The co-curricular club is open to all year group bubbles and the aim is to make design and technology accessible to all.

Staff and pupils attending the club can pick up new skills, work with “exciting,” materials and components, and meet with like-minded, creative and inquisitive people, all while following social distancing guidelines.

Mr Jeremy Walker, Head Master of St Peter’s School, said: “Makerspace is a fantastic initiative and I look forward to following the progress of our pupils as they hone their design skills.”

Sessions take place in year groups on Tuesdays and Thursdays after school.

The most popular session so far has been mask-making, with pupils and staff making choosing unique and innovative designs to create their own face masks.

Mr Walker went on to say: “By creating their own face masks, our pupils have used their design and technology skills to address real-world problems.”

Other projects have included 3D teaching aids for mathematics and bird-box making in collaboration with the school’s ‘Eco Club’.

Makerspace is one of 80 co-curricular opportunities available to pupils at St Peter’s.

Since September, over 140 co-curricular activities have been taking place at the school each week.

To find out more about the co-curricular programme at St Peter’s, visit: https://bit.ly/2K5MDiA