YORK train services are being affected today by a massive fire near to Bradford Interchange.
York-based train operator Northern said the blaze was causing significant disruption to journeys between West Yorkshire and Greater Manchester.
It said the York / Blackpool North service would be diverted where possible and would not call at New Pudsey, Bradford Interchange and Halifax.
"Where Northern is unable to divert these services they may be cancelled," said a spokesman.
"Customers may travel on the Blackburn to Manchester Victoria service and change at Todmorden for a diverted service to Leeds or travel to Manchester from Preston then change to a TransPennine Express service to Leeds."
He said that until further notice, services between Leeds and Manchester Victoria were likely to be cancelled or diverted and, at present, services were unable to call at Bradford Interchange.
"Rail replacement buses will operate between Leeds, Halifax and Bradford Interchange and further services along the Calder Valley may also be subject to disruption and amendments.
"Northern’s customers are advised to check carefully before travel and to allow additional time for journeys."
Comments are closed on this article.