POLICE have issued CCTV of a man and a woman they would like to speak to following a theft from a York supermarket.
North Yorkshire Police say it happened at Sainsbury's at Monks Cross in York at between 9pm – 9.15pm on Wednesday, November 4 and involved a man and a woman, approximately 30-35 years old, who then got into a black Nissan Qashqai.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Amy Herrick or email amy.herrick@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12200194042 when passing on information.
Comments are closed on this article.