A CAR rolled backwards into a North Yorkshire road after the driver failed to put the handbrake on - pursued by a police officer.
Sergeant Paul Cording, of North Yorkshire Police, tweeted about the incident after hearing about it from colleagues in the police dog section.
He said he could 'now give you Sgt Cording’s top tip of the day. If you get out of the car to go into the garage, it’s a good idea to ensure the handbrake is on!
"Thankfully no other cars were coming as this vehicle rolled back onto the road," he said.
"I’m not too sure who was most shocked at this incident, the driver seeing his car rolling backwards into the carriageway or me seeing PC Gayles from NYP Dog Section running (yes I said running) after it!"
