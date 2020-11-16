A MOTORIST stopped by police in York was found not to have had a UK driving licence for more than 20 years.
York City Task Force tweeted that it conducted vehicle checks in the Walmgate area yesterday.
"One driver found not to have held a licence for over 20 years," it said.
The Roads Policing Group tweeted further information: "Fairly certain the info on this driver was that he’d been in the UK for 20+ years driving unsupervised & never held a full UK licence ... finally got stopped!"
