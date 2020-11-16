THE Press is re-launching the Love Local campaign, which urges the public to continue to support local businesses in and around York during these difficult times.

The campaign was originally launched in June, to coincide with the reopening of non-essential shops after the first national lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Now, the campaign is re-launching, with a focus on supporting the businesses which have been forced to close as the country went into lockdown again until December 2, as the number of cases and deaths related to coronavirus began to rise at a rapid rate again.

Editor at The Press, Nigel Burton, said: “The Press is proud of its long tradition as a campaigning newspaper. Now, more than ever, York needs our readers’ support.

“People’s livelihoods depend on how well our businesses are supported today and over the coming weeks.

“The Love Local Business campaign is asking people to use local business to help them through these difficult times.”

Supporting local businesses is vital during the Covid-19 pandemic, as they have been working hard to discover ways to continue operations after being forced to close for the second time this year.

The campaign will again be showcasing shops and businesses which are the backbone of York’s economy and highlighting the work taking place to help with the recovery from the second lockdown.

At The Press, we are urging you to show your support by continuing the local shopping habits embraced during the first lockdown, which brought our communities together at such a crucial time.

We are asking that you look to use local businesses’ alternative services if possible, for example if an organisation has moved operations online during the lockdown.

This information on a business’s alternative services can often be found on the company’s website or social media pages such as Facebook of Twitter.

Love Local also has the backing of The York BID - a business-led partnership that invests in services, projects and events to boost York’s economy.

Executive director Andrew Lowson said: “Christmas is crucial for retail and hospitality.

“The lockdown has already impacted businesses in the run up to this trading period.

“When we hopefully emerge from it in December, we’ll be looking for people to support their favourite local businesses more than ever.”

The restrictions imposed by Government during the second lockdown will be in place until December 2, when a review will be held to determine a change in restrictions.

To get involved with the Love Local campaign and share your business’s story, contact our business editor Nadia Jefferson-Brown on email at: nadia.jefferson-brown@thepress.co.uk