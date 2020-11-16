PUBLIC Health England has suppressed the publication of a York area's latest coronavirus figures because it's had so few cases.
The Osbaldwick 'Middle layer Super Output Area' appears as white in the organisation's map which shows the figures for the seven day period to November 10 for the City of York Council area.
The key states: "Data suppressed to protect the privacy of individuals and prevent disclosure."
It gives no further information but PHE says elsewhere that MSOA ( Middle layer Super Output Areas) level rates are suppressed where there have been fewer than 3 cases in a seven-day period to protect privacy and prevent disclosure.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment