TWO more patients with coronavirus have died at a hospital in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, the latest data has confirmed.
The figures from NHS England show that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust now stands at 256.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough Hospital.
Meanwhile, another 52 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the City of York Council area.
The figure was announced by Public Health England, which said the total number of cases since the pandemic began now stood at 4,505.
An additional 261 cases have been confirmed in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking its total up to 11,827.
A further 231 cases have been confirmed in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area, taking its total up to 8,212.
