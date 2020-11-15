A TEENAGE girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in a York village early this morning (Sunday).
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information from the public after the incident at the sports field at Wheldrake Recreation Centre, Broad Highway in Wheldrake, around 3.15am.
Officers are asking anyone who was in the area of the sports fields or surrounding streets between 2am to 4.30am this morning and who may have information or dashcam footage which could assist the investigation to contact the force.
A scene guard was in place this afternoon and enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with information should call 101, quoting 12200201099.
Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
