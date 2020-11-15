GARDEN centre retailer Dobbies has teamed up with the Teenage Cancer Trust to give local heroes across York a Christmas to remember.
Dobbies is looking to say a special thank you to “not your average people” who have gone above and beyond for their local community this year.
Graeme Jenkins, CEO at Dobbies, said: “It’s a magical time of the year at Dobbies and, together with Teenage Cancer Trust, we want to celebrate the people who have been spreading joy all year long by giving them gifts they’ll love.”
Whether it is someone who has collected an essential shop for a neighbour, a teacher who has delivered additional support or a family friend who has taken on the role as the honorary Zoom quiz master, Dobbies want to hear from you.
Dobbies will be giving away a host of gifts with everything from in-store Christmas experiences, festive decorations, gardening items and more.
Nominations can be made via the Dobbies website.
The campaign comes as Dobbies launches its Christmas campaign, ‘The Joy of Dobbies’, which aims to bring to life the “magical experience” of a trip to Dobbies during the festive period.
More information can be found at: https://bit.ly/2UmyOyb