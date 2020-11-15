A KOREAN War veteran, who was awarded the Military Medal for “superb gallantry in hand to hand fighting,” has received a plaque of appreciation.

The plaque was sent to Pocklington resident Denis Husband shortly before Remembrance Sunday and he was "thrilled" at the heartfelt words of appreciation.

The plaque says: "No one is forgotten. We present this plaque to honour your exceptional bravery and invaluable sacrifice in valiantly preserving freedom and peace of the Republic of Korea. You will always be remembered."

Ken Keld, a Korean War veteran who lives in Cayton near Scarborough, keeps in touch with other veterans of the war in the North and gave the steel company POSCO everyone's contact details. The company made sure that they all received a plaque.

Denis commented: "It feels good to still be appreciated for our service in Korea, even after all these years."

The 87-year-old has been unwell recently.

Denis' memoirs writer Julia Pattison placed the plaque on the Pocklington War Memorial on Remembrance Sunday on his behalf before returning it to him.

2020 marks 70 years since the start of the Korean War.

Denis fought alongside UN troops to prevent Chinese and North Korean forces invading South Korea.

He started his National Service in 1951, joining the East Yorkshire Regiment at 18.

After transferring to the Duke of Wellington’s Regiment, Denis was sent to South Korea and fought in the Battle of The Hook in 1952.

The “Dukes” held their position as artillery shells fell and hundreds of Chinese troops stormed The Hook. The all-night battle saw the regiment lose 20 men, with 86 wounded. About 250 Chinese were killed and 800 wounded.

Denis was awarded his Military Medal in 1954 at Buckingham Palace.