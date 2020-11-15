NORTH Yorkshire residents who need support during the Covid-19 lockdown are being reassured by North Yorkshire County Council that it is there for them.
Support put in place by the council at the start of the first lockdown in March is continuing throughout November and beyond, it said.
At the same time, residents are being urged to continue the kindness they have shown throughout the pandemic in helping vulnerable friends.
County Council chief executive, Richard Flinton, said: “In North Yorkshire, we have really strong communities and people who care for each other within them, for which we are hugely grateful.
“We are working together to make sure we all get through this together, and I have confidence in the people of North Yorkshire.”
The council has worked with the county’s district and borough councils and community organisations to coordinate volunteer and community support.
More than 1,500 volunteers have been helping thousands of people every week, clocking over 65,000 hours of volunteering.
Further information on the council’s services can be found at: https://bit.ly/35pTlZ0