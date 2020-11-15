A FAMILY who run a village pub in North Yorkshire have been left "devastated" after a fire broke out in the building on Friday.
Firefighters were called to The Tiger Inn at Coneythorpe, near Knaresborough, at about 5pm, after a fire started in the pub’s kitchen, which had only been fitted in January.
The pub is run by the Gill family, who told The Press: "We have been left devastated after a fire at our much-loved pub.
"We want to thank the fire crews from Harrogate, Knaresborough and Acomb who were called out to fight the blaze which lasted for six-hours and to all those who have messaged and called to offer their help and support.
"The fire was accidental; we are just so grateful that nobody was hurt."
They said they will be working around the clock to reopen the pub as soon as they possibly can.
Crews used an aerial ladder platform, main jets, breathing apparatus and hose reels to tackle the fire.
The fire service revisited the pub on Saturday morning.
Comments are closed on this article.