STAFF members from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) have released a new “feel-good” music video, in a bid to raise funds for the YAS charity.
Four North Yorkshire-based employees are among 16 staff who perform in a cover of Joe Cocker’s version of ‘With a Little Help From My Friends’.
The idea originated from Jason Carlyon, Senior Engagement Lead for YAS, who asked in a staff Facebook group if anyone was interested in contributing to a single, following the success of a Foo Fighters cover released by our colleagues at North West Ambulance Service.
The single was released to provide some light-hearted relief during the second wave of the pandemic, and it achieved 40,000 views in the first 24 hours.
Among the stars are clinical supervisor, Craig Barley, and emergency medical dispatchers, Perri Barley and Nicky Moore, all based in York.
Perri said: “It was a proud feeling to contribute to something that has brought all our colleagues together and provided some much needed light relief and fun.”
The YAS Charity provides life-saving first aid training and defibrillators to communities around the county.
To view the video online, visit: https://bit.ly/3f8dhmx
To make a donation to the YAS charity online, go to: https://bit.ly/3lukCPz