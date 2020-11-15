Entertainer Des O’Connor has died at the age of 88 – days after a fall at his home.
The TV star died on Saturday, his longtime agent and family friend Pat Lake-Smith said.
She said in a statement to the PA news agency that the “ultimate entertainer” had been recovering from the fall when he died.
“It is with great sorrow that I confirm that Des O’Connor passed away yesterday,” she said.
“He had been admitted to hospital just over a week ago, following a fall at his home in Buckinghamshire.
“He was recovering well and had been in great spirits, visited by his family – in accordance with hospital lockdown regulations – and looking forward to going home.
“Unfortunately yesterday evening his condition suddenly deteriorated and he drifted peacefully away in his sleep.”
O’Connor presented his own prime-time TV shows for over 45 years.
