A CAR fire in Selby is believed to have been started deliberately.
A fire crew was called to the incident involving a Kia on Flaxley Road at about 7.55pm yesterday (Saturday).
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it resulted in approximately 20 per cent fire, heat and smoke damage to the vehicle.
The fire was put out by a neighbour with a dry powder extinguisher before the crew arrived, the spokesperson added.
"The cause is believed to be deliberate," they said.
Firefighters carried out an inspection only.
