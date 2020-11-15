A CAR fire in Selby is believed to have been started deliberately.

A fire crew was called to the incident involving a Kia on Flaxley Road at about 7.55pm yesterday (Saturday).

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it resulted in approximately 20 per cent fire, heat and smoke damage to the vehicle.

The fire was put out by a neighbour with a dry powder extinguisher before the crew arrived, the spokesperson added.

"The cause is believed to be deliberate," they said.

Firefighters carried out an inspection only.