This week our coverage of York's criminal courts included cases that were linked to other cases that had concluded up to a year ago.

Businessman Emrah Ozan, 49, was given a suspended prison sentence last January at York Crown Court for carrying a knife and affray.

This week the probation service told the same court he may be in Turkey.

Because he is on a suspended prison sentence, he is not allowed to leave the country without permission from a probation officer.

The service summonsed him back to York Crown Court for allegedly breaching the suspended prison sentence.

The new case was adjourned until January when he didn't appear to answer the summonses.

Last January, he was living at Kirk Hammerton, west of York.

Stephen Robert Wainwright (pictured) did make it into the dock at York Magistrates Court - just a week after he had previously appeared before the court.

At his first appearance, he was given a suspended prison sentence for shop theft.

But the 38-year-old from Barlby Road, Barlby, kept stealing and he didn't keep his freedom the second time he appeared before the court.

He admitted five offences of theft and one of assault and was jailed for 20 weeks.

Matthew Robert Evans' gang of drug dealers was sentenced in March before the first national lockdown.

But one of the lesser members was not among the six defendants in the dock last Spring.

As The Press reported this week, Katie Megan Taylor, 28, was only sentenced recently, when she finally attended York Crown Court after three adjournments.

Taylor, of Elsie Street, Goole, admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis and was given an eight-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months.

Evans, 30, of Doncaster Road, Selby (pictured) is currently serving eight years and eight months. Two other gang members were jailed.