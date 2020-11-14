PLANS are afoot to deliver the Covid vaccine to staff at York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust from as early as December 1, a member of the board of directors said.
Polly McMeekin, executive director of workforce and organisational development at the trust, wrote on Twitter:
It comes after news earlier this week that a prospective vaccine may be more than 90 per cent effective.
Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, working with German biotech company BioNTech, has released interim analysis suggesting their vaccine can prevent more than nine tenths of people from getting Covid-19.