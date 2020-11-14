FIREFIGHTERS tackled a blaze at a village pub in North Yorkshire yesterday evening (Friday).
Crews from Knaresborough, Harrogate and Acomb and appliances from Wetherby and Moortown dealt with the fire at a pub in Coneythorpe, near Knaresborough.
The incident was reported to North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service shortly after 5pm.
A spokeswoman for the service was unable to confirm the name of the pub.
She said the fire involved a ground floor roof void.
Crews used an aerial ladder platform, main jets, breathing apparatus and hose reels to put out the fire.
The fire service revisited the pub this morning.
