THE latest children's attraction to hit York offers families an experience they have never seen before, and will honour the memory of a local boy who died last year.

'A Very Magical Christmas' features a live, interactive theatrical quest, magical spell casting and a festive afternoon tea with special effects.

Being launched by newly-created York-based family attraction A Very Magical Adventure, it will take you on an adventure through the spirit of Christmas.

The stories of A Very Magical Adventure pay homage to a boy called Frank, who passed away in February 2019 aged 14, nearly three years after he was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a form of bone cancer.

A spokesperson said: "We wanted to honour his memory through A Very Magical Adventure."

A Very Magical Christmas will see old St Nicholas tell tales of yore and hand out gifts to children as part of the festive experience.

The adventure begins at St Michael le Belfrey where you will meet your guide who will take you on a quest throughout the city.

On the journey you will learn how to cast spells and find clues to lead you to the secret location of the wizard school.

You can be sure to bump into a few other characters along the way to help you in your quest.

Once you have located the wizard school, set in a medieval building, prepare for a magical lesson before receiving your school certificate.

Each visitor will also get the chance to tell Santa their Christmas wish and receive a Christmas gift. The experience is finished off with an eccentric, festive afternoon tea.

The spokesperson for A Very Magical Adventure added: "As Frank did, we want to find the light through the dark times, and offer an experience which brings excitement and playfulness to all who attend.

"We hope, in doing so, we drive awareness to causes like Frank’s Fund whilst providing joy and entertainment through the winter season and more."

A Very Magical Christmas will be running from December 5 to Christmas Eve. Dressing up is encouraged.

The full experience lasts around two hours.

Tickets include outdoor interactive theatrical quest, magic school, gift from Santa and indoor theatre cafe with festive afternoon tea.

Tickets start at £17.95, you can pre-book a place for just a £3 deposit at https://www.averymagicaladventure.co.uk/ and receive a free Franks Fund wrist band when you visit.