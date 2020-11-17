MEET little Tristan James Colin Dean - an extra special bundle of joy who is named in honour of the granddad he never got to meet.

Tristan was born on June 27 - just two months after the sudden death of his grandpa.

Mum Sacha Dean said: "We had our little boy in the middle of all this craziness - two weeks after moving house and decorating.

"Unfortunately he never got to meet his grandad who we lost suddenly in April. Not Covid related. We gave him his name as his middle name - Colin - as a tribute."

Tristan was born at York Hospital, weighing 8lbs 2oz to Sacha and her husband Barry of Acomb, York.

Little Dylan Burton is another special lockdown baby bringing extra comfort to his family. Dylan's great grandma died during the pandemic.

Dylan was born on July 12 weighing 6lb 3oz at York Hospital to Claire Burton of York.

She said: "Sadly, I lost my nanna during this pandemic but my beautiful son came out of it, Dylan Burton. A labour experience I’ll never forget! Big thank you to my mum, Julie Burton - I wouldn’t have done it all without her."

