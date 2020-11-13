COUNCIL bosses say they are 'addressing the matter' of a mezzanine floor at a York supermarket which has remained open to shoppers despite selling non-essential items.
The Press revealed earlier this week that the escalator leading up to the mezzanine at Asda's Monks Cross store, where clothing is sold, was still operating despite the lockdown.
This was in contrast to the equivalent escalators at Tesco's Clifton Moor and Askham Bar stores which were barred.
The Cabinet Office said that under Government lockdown rules, ''where a business has sufficiently distinct parts, and one section provides essential retail and one section provides non-essential retail, the non-essential sections should close to limit interactions between customers and the opportunity for the disease to spread.' Asda insisted it was acting within Government guidelines, adding: "As an essential retailer we are not required to cordon off any aisles in England."
Asked if City of York Council was looking into the Asda situation, Matt Boxall, head of public protection, said: “We are addressing this matter according to the regulations."
