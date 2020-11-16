SOME local residents could face being temporarily relocated away from their homes during the massive York Central redevelopment scheme, it has emerged for the first time.

Council officers confirmed at a planning meeting that this was a possibility under a ‘construction environmental management plan’ for the project to build new homes and offices on land behind York railway station - albeit in a "worst case scenario".

They said it had happened with a local guest house when York’s Scarborough Bridge over the River Ouse was replaced last year.

The York Central Partnership told The Press there were no specific areas identified where residents might need to be relocated, and it would never be compulsory.

“However, temporary relocation is something which developers may have to offer if, for example, there are high noise levels or night working required close to residential properties,” it said.

The news has prompted an angry reaction from councillors representing the Leeman Road area, where some residents live close to the redevelopment site.

Holgate Labour councillor Kallum Taylor said the idea of temporarily relocating residents had never been flagged up to him and colleagues as a risk, and claimed that it was ‘quietly included’ in the reserved matters application approved by the council last Thursday.

“The council say it’s unlikely to happen but the Scarborough Bridge works saw residents relocated for one night and that was far smaller than what’s planned for York Central,” he said.

“All of the 'what ifs' around this possibility need working out, along with a commitment to compensate every single affected resident, before any works start.”

His ward and party colleague Cllr Rachel Melly said: “To minimise the disturbance to residents the council need their Construction Environment Management Plan (CEMP) to be as comprehensive as it can be.

“We will do everything we can to make sure local residents are not an afterthought or seen as collateral damage,” she said.

“We won’t allow corporate interests to be used to justify unnecessary disruption to residents, for the sake of saving money or time.”

Acomb Labour councillor Katie Lomas, a member of the planning committee, said she was so concerned at the meeting about the relocation revelation that it was one of the reasons she voted initially for the reserved matters application to be deferred - a motion defeated by nine to six votes - and then voted to refuse permission.

She told The Press later she believed there had been a "total lack of transparency", and that the possibility of being relocated from their homes would come as a surprise to residents.

The York Central development includes 2,500 new homes; up to 1.2 million square feet of commercial development and improved visitor access to the National Railway Museum on one of the largest brownfield sites in England, and it is expected to create about 6,500 new jobs for the city.