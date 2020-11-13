Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings has left Downing Street carrying boxes amid reports he has quit his post earlier than expected.
The move came as the BBC reported Mr Cummings had stepped-down from his role with immediate effect, rather than waiting for the end of the year.
Conservative MPs had welcomed Mr Cummings’ departure as as Mr Johnson’s chief adviser amid a bitter power struggle in No 10 as a good opportunity for a “reset”.
