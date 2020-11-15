YET another student accommodation block could be built in York - this time on the site of a former plumbing merchants.

KMRE Group is seeking planning permission to demolish Waterloo House in Fawcett Street, Fishergate - home to Plumbase until last year - and build a 3,4 and 5 storey block with 105 bedrooms.

But the proposals have met with objections from local residents.

Fishergate councillor Dave Taylor said nearby residents had great concerns about noise from the development, particularly young people leaving and entering the accommodation late at night and early in the morning.

Another concern was the overlooking of residents’ windows at Barbican Court, Escrick Street and Escrick Terrace.

The Fishergate Planning Panel said the scale of the development was out of proportion with the site and the parking, drop off and pick up arrangements were ‘ridiculous'.

It claimed: “Over one hundred students arriving and leaving the site over a weekend would cause traffic chaos with the totally inadequate space for cars on the site. It is inevitable that with the present proposals cars will attempt to reverse into Fawcett Street.”

But a statement by town planning consultants ELG for the applicant said the block was significantly reduced in scale to one originally proposed and would be ‘successfully assimilated’ into the area.

It said: “The proposals will secure the comprehensive redevelopment of a vacant site located to the south of York city centre with a high quality, purpose built student accommodation development, which will represent a multi-million pound investment in the local area. It will generate a large number of jobs.

“There is no clear reason for refusing the proposed development. Furthermore, there would be no adverse impacts arising from the proposals that would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits.”

A council spokesman said the scheme would be considered at a future planning committee meeting.