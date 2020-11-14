A BUSINESS owner who tragically lost her husband to a sudden heart attack has reopened her online website for local businesses hard hit by the pandemic this Christmas.

Rebecca Newman lost her husband Jay Fewtrell, who was just 38, earlier this year. He had suffered from a severe form of a rare inflammatory heart condition, Sarcoidosis - and left behind Rebecca and her three children.

Rebecca said that she paused the website - yorkhighstreet.com - “as she didn’t know what would happen in the following months”, but wanted to help local shops again during the second lockdown.

Rebecca, who launched the website during the first lockdown, attracted more 35,000 visitors and saw over 500 orders placed before it was paused in early August.

She said: “In October I was approached by several retailers who had serious concerns as Tier 2 restrictions saw footfall begin to decrease dramatically and they were worried the majority of their Christmas trade would go to online giants, like Amazon, and the supermarkets.

“They knew the next couple of months would be a crucial time for making up for lost income from earlier in the year, but Covid-19 restrictions were forcing more people to stay home and shop online.

“I care about the city and love our city centre, so I don’t want to see it turn into a ghost town next year. I’m doing my bit to help.”

She added that the website is designed to be a mirror image of the city centre and the local shopping streets by offering products from multiple shops in one place so people can head there to buy online 24/7, knowing their money is staying in the local economy.

Rebecca said: “Just like you would walk past a shop on your way to get to another shop, and spot something in the window to make you go in, the website works like that by cross-promoting between shops and allowing retailers to unite to fight back against the advance of online giants.”

Emma Godivala, owner of York Gin, said: “We are pleased there is a site that can help shoppers easily find their local retailers to help support the Christmas trade in York in these challenging times."

Retailers can still sign up to join the site, with priority being given to physical retailers and market traders who will still have overheads to cover when their business is closed to the public.

Over the next two months, the website is also opening up to local businesses without a high street presence, so other businesses are encouraged to apply, in particular,those selling Christmas gift items and seasonal decorations.

Businesses can find out more and sign up at www.yorkhighstreet.com