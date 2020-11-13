THERE has been another steep rise in the number of new Covid-19 cases recorded across York and North and East Yorkshire, the latest figures confirm.
The data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that there have been a further 70 cases of the virus recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total up to 4,408.
There have been a further 294 cases recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total up to 11,316.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire, a further 228 cases take the area's total up to 7,738.
Across the UK a further 27,301 cases have been recorded, taking the country's total up to 1,317,496.
All of this data includes both pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases.
