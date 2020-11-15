A HOME furnishings store in York has joined a national campaign to help spread some festive joy around the city this Christmas.
The Dunelm store in Clifton Moor has joined the chain’s national campaign in a bid to help out those who are less fortunate.
The store has vowed to support Birchlands care home in Haxby, The Island children’s charity and the IDAS women’s refuge.
Steve Tyler, an employee at the store, said: “Many people have it extra hard this year, so we want to try and help those who may be suffering or are under privileged.”
The staff at the store have set up a Christmas tree, with various name tags on of those who the different organisations have put forward to receive gifts.
Customers at Dunelm are encouraged to take one of the tags, which also include details of the recipient, and then fill a shoe box full of gifts for the person.
The store is asking that the shoe boxes are returned to the shop by December 11.