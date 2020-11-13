CORONAVIRUS testing sites are to be set up in Selby, Northallerton and Skipton as part of North Yorkshire's ambition to get more people regularly tested.
North Yorkshire County Council is working with Serco and Sodexo, which operate the sites, to secure locations across the county for permanent walk-in testing sites.
Local testing sites are already operating in Scarborough and Harrogate with other sites in Northallerton, Selby and Skipton due to open in the coming weeks.
The new sites are indoor facilities that allow walk-in appointments and do not require a vehicle, different from the drive-through mobile testing units where testing is inside a vehicle.
The local testing sites offer Covid-19 testing from 8am to 8pm, seven days a week, and require a booked appointment.
Richard Flinton, chair of North Yorkshire Local Resilience Forum (NYLRF), said: “It is great news for the county that these permanent sites are now available to our residents."
To book a test, visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/book-coronavirus-covid-19-test or by calling 119.