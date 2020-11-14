A SELBY College student has set herself a 93-mile ‘Rowmembrance challenge’ to raise money for The Royal British Legion.

Liz Millard, a BSc (Hons) sports coaching and exercise science student at the college, plans to row the equivalent of the Dover to Dunkirk evacuation route and back to raise money for the Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

After hearing that the Legion is unable to sell poppies in the street this year due to Covid-19, Liz and her partner Martin Field wanted to do something to help raise money for the Poppy Appeal in these difficult times.

Liz and Martin will complete the 93-mile rowing challenge over two-days, which will work out approximately around eight hours of rowing each day. They will both row an hour on and then swap over and plan to row at a pace of 10k an hour to keep enough energy to do the full 93 miles.

Liz said: “As my life revolves around sport, the obvious choice was to choose a physical challenge, but we wanted to do something different.

“My partner suggested rowing the distance of Dover to Dunkirk, and to make it harder, I suggested that we should do the distance of the round trip.

“The Royal British Legion is close to both our hearts as my partner is serving and I work in the cadet force, which means we see the amazing things they do for serving personnel and veterans.

“We really wanted to give back to help the charity during this difficult time and appreciate any support in helping us reach our target of raising £250.”

Seventy public service and sports students from across Selby College have also collectively rowed 52 miles to support the cause.

Liz is an officer in the Army Cadet Force (ACF), which is a youth organisation for 12 to 18-year-olds. She is also the county sports officer for Humberside and South Yorkshire ACF and is currently studying BSc (Hons) sports coaching and exercise science at Selby College. Liz’s partner Martin is a full-time reservist in the Yorkshire Regiment and is also a part of the 4 Brigade Cadet Training Team.

Liz and Martin will carry out the two-day challenge on December 12 and 13 at station 14 Functional Fitness in Goole.

To find out more about the fundraiser, visit: https://bit.ly/3oJ4viU