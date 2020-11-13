A DIY store in York is thanking staff by shutting stores for an extended Christmas break.

Wickes, which has a store at Clifton Moor, will shut the doors of its 235 stores for three days over the holiday period; providing employees with well-earned rest and relaxation.

The holiday closure, which begins as shops lock their doors on the December 23, is the first in the business’ 48 year history and will give more than 8,000 staff additional leave, on top of their normal allocation.

Wickes staff have been working during the pandemic.

With Covid-19 shining a brighter light on wellbeing, the retailer's colleague-led ‘Wellbeing’ group has been at the forefront of people engagement, supporting co-workers with regular tools and access to resources. Further to the stores closing to enable time off, each employee will receive gift cards and rewards such as discounts as a gesture of appreciation.

David Wood, Chief Executive Officer, at Wickes said: “The decision to close our stores and give our colleagues some meaningful time off was an easy one. It’s been an unprecedented year and we wanted to take a moment to recognise the tremendous effort our team has gone to, in swiftly adapting to such unusual circumstances with an incredible can do attitude.

At a time when we usually connect with others, we felt it was right to support our colleagues with more time with friends and loved ones; we’re sure our customers will understand why we feel this is important.”

Wickes store opening hours for the rest of the year remain 7am - 6pm Monday to Saturday and 10am - 4pm on Sundays. Stores will be shut on 24th, 25th and 26th December 2020. During the holiday period wickes.co.uk remains open for home delivery bookings.