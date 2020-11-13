THERE have been six new deaths related to Covid-19 recorded at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, the latest data confirms.
The figures from NHS England show that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust now stands at 253.
Five of the further deaths were recorded at York Hospital and one at Scarborough.
There have been a further 53 deaths recorded in the North East and Yorkshire.
Nationally, a further 246 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 35,886.
Patients were aged between 26 and 100 years old. All except five, aged between 69 and 89, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from October 18 to November 12, with the majority being on or after November 8.
Their families have been informed.
